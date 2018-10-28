Writing for magazines is both a business and a craft. Stories need to be as captivating and immersive as fiction, while remaining rooted in well-researched facts. In this class we will briefly discuss writing for magazines, from the pitch to the reporting.

We will spend the majority of the class discussing the story or pitch that you’re currently working on as well as doing some on-the-fly writing exercises.

Through feedback from Felicia, a veteran magazine editor, and the input of your fellow workshoppers, this class will help you to further define your story angle, identify your audience, refine your voice, and make a game-plan for any additional reporting and research you need to do to make your feature or pitch as strong as possible.

Please bring a draft of your pitch (query) letter and/or article to share during workshop. Also, bring a copy of the magazine you want to sell your article to, if applicable.

Members: $45

Nonmembers: $54

BUY TICKETS HERE: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2018-10-28-magazine-features-writing-with-felicia-campbell/

PLEASE NOTE: It is best to register at least a week before the start of a class to help our instructors prepare and ensure that a class does not get cancelled or rescheduled.