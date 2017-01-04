Magevet

Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center 4126 Executive Drive, San Diego, California 92037

Formed more than a decade ago at Yale University -- and named for the Hebrew word "towel" since the idea occurred to its founders while enjoying the acoustics in a sauna -- the on-campus a cappella ensemble Magevet has since become internationally known for its wide repertoire of both traditional and modern songs from Jewish communities across the globe, covering everything from Israeli pop to African folk tunes. They sing in six languages, have released eight albums, including 2016's, and are coming to La Jolla to serenade you into the New Year. $18-$22.

Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center 4126 Executive Drive, San Diego, California 92037 View Map

La Jolla

858-362-1348

