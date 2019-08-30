San Diego Filipino Cinema's

Magic Hour Fest: Film, Music, and Food Festival

presented by The Filipino Channel

with special guests

Renowned Bay Area Filipina American rap artist Ruby Ibarra

and San Diego's very own Filipina American R&B singer Roann Ro Mesina

Festival Features:

1. Film screenings of acclaimed short films by emerging Filipino American filmmakers Chrissie De Guzman, Stephen Lee, and Charles Gray

2. Live musical entertainment by renowned Filipina American Bay Area rap artist Ruby Ibarra and San Diego's own Filipina American R&B singer Roann Mesina

3. Amazing Filipino comfort and street food vendors

4. A beer garden featuring San Diego local craft beer and world-class Filipino beer

5. A VIP section where you can meet and greet with our sponsors, filmmaker guests, and performers (VIP perks details below)

6. Fun photo booths

7. And open mic karaoke (sign up link below)!

---

Ticket Prices

Online Early Bird (SOLD OUT): $25

Online General Admission: $35*

At the door General Admission: $40

At the door Seniors Admission (65 years old and above; must present valid ID): $25

At the door Student Admission (high school and college students; must present current school year ID): $25

Kids under 12 years of age: FREE (limited to only one child under 12, per ticketed adult)

*$5 off per Online General Admission ticket when you purchase a minimum of 10 tickets. To purchase, please email info@sdfilipinocinema.org with the subject line Magic Hour Bulk Tickets.

VIP Admission (Online purchase only): $75

VIP Perks include:

VIP express check-in lane

Catered appetizer

Two free drinks

Meet and greet with sponsors, filmmaker guests, and musical performers

FREE PARKING for everyone!

Although this is an indoor event with a few tables and chairs, you are free to hang out at the nearby park, so bring along your beach chairs and blankets! Just make sure we leave the park clean and free of trash. Also, make sure you come back with your ticket wristband to re-enter the event venue. Thank you!

---

This festival will help raise funds for our non-profit organization's programming initiatives and operations in 2020 and will also seed SDFC's very first San Diego Global Filipino Film Festival.

--

San Diego Filipino Cinema is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and exhibiting films by the global Filipino filmmakers to the diverse community in San Diego to promote a better representation and understanding of the global Filipino experience, cinematic arts, and our shared humanity. SDFC is dedicated in nurturing young and emerging Filipino-American filmmakers in San Diego.

San Diego Filipino Cinema's Magic Hour Fest is in partnership with San Diego premier event producer, Silk Road Productions best known for their well-loved San Diego events like Convoy Nights, San Diego Ramen Festival, Asian Cultural Festival, and Filipino Sun Festival.

www.sdfilipinocinema.org/magichour2019