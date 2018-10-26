Magical Mystery

Recovering alcoholic Karl Schmidt is enlisted by his famous DJ friends as their designated driver and tour manager on this techno-filled tragicomic road trip through 1990’s Germany’s nightlife.

Hamburg, in the mid-1990s. Having spent the last few years in a sober living home following a nervous breakdown, once-promising artist “Charlie” Schmidt (Hübner) is in a rut. Things abruptly change when he runs into Raimund (Hosemann) and Ferdi (Buck), friends from his Berlin days, who are now major stars in the German Techno scene.