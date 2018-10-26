Magical Mystery
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104
Recovering alcoholic Karl Schmidt is enlisted by his famous DJ friends as their designated driver and tour manager on this techno-filled tragicomic road trip through 1990’s Germany’s nightlife.
Hamburg, in the mid-1990s. Having spent the last few years in a sober living home following a nervous breakdown, once-promising artist “Charlie” Schmidt (Hübner) is in a rut. Things abruptly change when he runs into Raimund (Hosemann) and Ferdi (Buck), friends from his Berlin days, who are now major stars in the German Techno scene.
