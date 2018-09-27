Cafe 21 will be hosting a Magical Powers of Microgreens Food Pairing on Thursday, September 27 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Gaslamp location. Guests will learn first hand from the owner of New City Farms, as they explain the magic power behind those mighty microgreens.

Owner and Chef Leyla Javadov understands the important role microgreens play in food. With her heart in health and food quality, a partnership with New City Farms was a perfect match. The class is $65.00 and includes an introduction to Microgreens and Urban Farming, instruction on how to pair different microgreens with different foods, food pairings and one glass of Cafe 21's signature fruit-infused sangria.