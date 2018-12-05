Magnetic Content, an Art Exhibition
San Diego Watercolor Society Gallery at NTC Promenade 2825 Dewey Road, San Diego, California 92107
The San Diego Watercolor Society presents “Magnetic Content,” an art exhibition juried by award-winning artist Joan McKasson. The exhibit runs 12/2/2018 through 12/30/2018 at our Art Gallery in The ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The Opening Reception is Friday, December 7, 2018 from 5-8 pm with 95-100 original ready-to-hang paintings for sale, plus wine, food, and the fellowship of other art enthusiasts. The Gallery is open Weds-Sat, 10 am – 4 pm, Sun 12-4 pm, and is free to the public. Paintings from this show are also available for sale through our Online Gallery, www.sdws.org.