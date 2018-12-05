Magnetic Content, an Art Exhibition

to Google Calendar - Magnetic Content, an Art Exhibition - 2018-12-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Magnetic Content, an Art Exhibition - 2018-12-05 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Magnetic Content, an Art Exhibition - 2018-12-05 10:00:00 iCalendar - Magnetic Content, an Art Exhibition - 2018-12-05 10:00:00

San Diego Watercolor Society Gallery at NTC Promenade 2825 Dewey Road, San Diego, California 92107

The San Diego Watercolor Society presents “Magnetic Content,” an art exhibition juried by award-winning artist Joan McKasson. The exhibit runs 12/2/2018 through 12/30/2018 at our Art Gallery in The ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The Opening Reception is Friday, December 7, 2018 from 5-8 pm with 95-100 original ready-to-hang paintings for sale, plus wine, food, and the fellowship of other art enthusiasts. The Gallery is open Weds-Sat, 10 am – 4 pm, Sun 12-4 pm, and is free to the public. Paintings from this show are also available for sale through our Online Gallery, www.sdws.org.

Info
San Diego Watercolor Society Gallery at NTC Promenade 2825 Dewey Road, San Diego, California 92107 View Map
Point Loma
619-876-4550
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Magnetic Content, an Art Exhibition - 2018-12-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Magnetic Content, an Art Exhibition - 2018-12-05 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Magnetic Content, an Art Exhibition - 2018-12-05 10:00:00 iCalendar - Magnetic Content, an Art Exhibition - 2018-12-05 10:00:00