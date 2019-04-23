Mahjong for Beginners - 6 Week Course

This ancient pastime, sometimes abbreviated by players as “Mahj”, had its start in China at the time of Confucius over 3,000 years ago. It remained in the East as a game played by royalty with an almost religious secretive aspect around it. In the 1920’s it made its way over to America. Mahjong is simple to learn - its played with tiles with symbols embedded in them. You will learn the history of the game and strategy. A Mahjong card must be

purchased per person. Taught by Rita Kahn.

Tue, Apr 23, $150/M, $175/NM for 6 week course.

Beginners, Apr 23-May 28, 12-1:30pm.