Mainly Mozart Festival Opening Concert with Derek Paravicini

The opening concert of the Mainly Mozart Festival features blind and autistic piano virtuoso Derek Paravicini. Know as "The Human Jukebox" he has performed in concert halls across Europe and the US. He has been featured three times on '60 Minutes' as well as in Adam Ockelford's best-selling book "In the Key of Genius." Derek and his teacher Adam return to Mainly Mozart by popular demand! Derek will also be featured, along with autistic celebrity Temple Grandin, in the Mainly Mozart Festival's 4-day festival-within-a-festival "Mozart & the Mind" May 30 to June 2.

$50.

Presented by Mainly Mozart Festival