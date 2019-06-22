Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra: Elemental Drama

Elemental Drama

Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra

Michael Francis, conductor

Conrad Tao, piano

Mozart: Symphony No. 38 K. 504, D Major (Prague)

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20, K. 466, D minor

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6, Op. 68, F Major (Pastoral)

Music Director Michael Francis continues his musical exploration of Mozart's life. At this point in the journey, we are with Mozart at the start of his Vienna years as an independent composer. We now see the flowering of his Genius in compelling and masterly composed music. Each concert is a musical illustration of the elements that shaped his first years in Vienna.

Considered by many to be the finest Festival Orchestra in America, the Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra assembles only in June - and only in San Diego. Composed of concertmasters and principal players from the continent's leading orchestras: The New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Toronto Symphony, Chicago Symphony and more. This is an orchestra of champions!

Conrad Tao has appeared worldwide as a pianist and composer and has been dubbed a musician of "probing intellect and open-hearted vision" by The New York Times and a "thoughtful and mature composer" by NPR. In 2011, he was named a Presidential Scholar in the Arts, and the National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts awarded him a YoungArts gold medal. Later that year, Tao was named a Gilmore Young Artist, an honor awarded every two years highlighting the most promising American pianists of the new generation. In May of 2012, he was awarded the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, and in 2018 was named a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist.

In 2018-19, Tao makes his performance debuts with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the New York Philharmonic, and The Cleveland Orchestra. His season opens with the World Premiere of his composition, Everything Must Go, commissioned and performed by the New York Philharmonic.

$15-$88.

Presented by Mainly Mozart Festival