Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra: Love, Life and Loss

Love, Life and Loss

Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra

Michael Francis, conductor

Milos Karadaglic, classical guitar

Wagner: Siegfried Idyll, WWV 103

Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez

Ravel: Ma mere l'Oye (Mother Goose) - Suite

Mozart: Symphony No. 36, K. 425, C Major (Linz)

Music Director Michael Francis continues his musical exploration of Mozart's life. At this point in the journey, we are with Mozart at the start of his Vienna years as an independent composer. We now see the flowering of his Genius in compelling and masterly composed music. Each concert is a musical illustration of the elements that shaped his first years in Vienna.

Considered by many to be the finest Festival Orchestra in America, the Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra assembles only in June - and only in San Diego. Composed of concertmasters and principal players from the continent's leading orchestras: The New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Toronto Symphony, Chicago Symphony and more. This is an orchestra of champions!

Firmly positioned as a leading exponent of his instrument Milos Karadaglic continues to top record charts and delight audiences worldwide. His first three releases on Deutsche Grammophon achieved major chart successes around the globe and turned him into "classical music's guitar hero" (BBC Music Magazine) overnight. His 2014 recording of Rodrigo's concertos had the Sunday Times calling him "The King of Aranjuez".

Milos has appeared in recital at almost all major concert halls and festivals around the globe and has worked with many of the world's leading orchestras and conductors. He is also the first ever classical guitarist to have performed in solo recital at the Royal Albert Hall in London, The Guardian commenting: "More extraordinary by far, however, was the way a single guitarist... could shrink the Hall's cavernous space into something so close."

$15-$88.

Presented by Mainly Mozart Festival