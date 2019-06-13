Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra: Passion and Progression

Passion and Progression

Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra

Michael Francis, conductor

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

Haydn: Symphony No. 49, F minor (La passione)

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 14, K. 449, E-flat Major

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22, K. 482, E-flat Major

Music Director Michael Francis continues his musical exploration of Mozart's life. At this point in the journey, we are with Mozart at the start of his Vienna years as an independent composer. We now see the flowering of his Genius in compelling and masterly composed music. Each concert is a musical illustration of the elements that shaped his first years in Vienna.

Considered by many to be the finest Festival Orchestra in America, the Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra assembles only in June - and only in San Diego. Composed of concertmasters and principal players from the continent's leading orchestras: The New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Toronto Symphony, Chicago Symphony and more. This is an orchestra of champions!

Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott is a consummate artist who balances a versatile career as a soloist and collaborator. She performs over 100 concerts a year in a combination of solo recitals, concerti and chamber music. Her repertoire choices are eclectic, spanning from Bach and Haydn to Prokofiev and Scriabin to Kernis, Hartke, Tower and Wuorinen.

With over 50 concerti in her repertoire, Ms. McDermott has performed with many leading orchestra including the New York Philharmonic, Minnesota Orchestra, Dallas Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Seattle Symphony, National Symphony, Houston Symphony, Colorado Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, St. Louis Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Moscow Virtuosi, Hong Kong Philharmonic, San Diego Symphony, New Jersey Symphony and Baltimore Symphony among others. Ms, McDermott has toured with the Australian Chamber Orchestra and the Moscow Virtuosi.

$15-$88.

Presented by Mainly Mozart Festival