Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra in Rancho Santa Fe!

Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra

Michael Francis, conductor

Augustine Hadelich, violin

Handel: Royal Fireworks Music, HWV 351

Mozart: Maurerische Trauermusik (Masonic Funeral Music), K. 447

Beethoven: Violin Concerto, Op 61, D Major

Your opportunity to hear the famed Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra in Rancho Santa Fe. This concert will be followed by a reception and meet & greet, attended by Festival Orchestra musicians, included in the cost of your ticket.

In 2019, Music Director Michael Francis continues his musical exploration of Mozart's life. At this point in the journey, we are with Mozart at the start of his Vienna years as an independent composer. We now see the flowering of his Genius in compelling and masterly composed music. Each concert is a musical illustration of the elements that shaped his first years in Vienna.

Considered by many to be the finest Festival Orchestra in America, the Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra assembles only in June - and only in San Diego. Composed of concertmasters and principal players from the continent's leading orchestras: The New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Toronto Symphony, Chicago Symphony and more. This is an orchestra of champions!

At the age of 34, Augustin Hadelich has firmly established himself as one of the great violinists of today. Named "2018 Instrumentalist of the Year" by Musical America, he has performed with every major orchestra in the U.S., many on numerous occasions, as well as an ever-growing number of orchestras in the UK, Europe and Asia. Showcasing a wide-ranging and adventurous repertoire, he is consistently cited for his phenomenal technique, soulful approach and beauty of tone.

$78.

Presented by Mainly Mozart Festival