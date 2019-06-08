Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra: The Spark of Genius

The Spark of Genius

Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra

Michael Francis, conductor

Jeremy Denk, piano

Handel: Royal Fireworks Music, HWV 351

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19, K. 459, F Major

Mozart: Mauerische Trauermusik (Masonic Funeral Music), K. 447

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5, Op. 107, D Major (Reformation)

In 2019, Music Director Michael Francis continues his musical exploration of Mozart's life. At this point in the journey, we are with Mozart at the start of his Vienna years as an independent composer. We now see the flowering of his Genius in compelling and masterly composed music. Each concert is a musical illustration of the elements that shaped his first years in Vienna.

Considered by many to be the finest Festival Orchestra in America, the Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra assembles only in June - and only in San Diego. Composed of concertmasters and principal players from the continent's leading orchestras: The New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Toronto Symphony, Chicago Symphony and more. This is an orchestra of champions!

Jeremy Denk is one of America's foremost pianists. Winner of a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship, and the Avery Fisher Prize, Denk was recently elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Denk returns frequently to Carnegie Hall and in recent seasons has appeared with the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, and Cleveland Orchestra, as well as on tour with Academy St. Martin in the Fields, and at the Royal Albert Hall as part of the BBC Proms.

"Mr. Denk, clearly, is a pianist you want to hear no matter what he performs, in whatever combination - both for his penetrating intellectual engagement with the music and for the generosity of his playing." - The New York Times

$15-$88.

Presented by Mainly Mozart Festival