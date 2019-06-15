Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra: Sublime Penitent

Sublim Penitent

Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra

Michael Francis, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

San Diego Master Chorale

Mozart: Davide penitente, K. 469

Beethoven: Violin Concerto, Op. 61, D Major

Music Director Michael Francis continues his musical exploration of Mozart's life. At this point in the journey, we are with Mozart at the start of his Vienna years as an independent composer. We now see the flowering of his Genius in compelling and masterly composed music. Each concert is a musical illustration of the elements that shaped his first years in Vienna.

Considered by many to be the finest Festival Orchestra in America, the Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra assembles only in June - and only in San Diego. Composed of concertmasters and principal players from the continent's leading orchestras: The New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Toronto Symphony, Chicago Symphony and more. This is an orchestra of champions!

At the age of 34, Augustin Hadelich has firmly established himself as one of the great violinists of today. Named "2018 Instrumentalist of the Year" by Musical America, he has performed with every major orchestra in the U.S., many on numerous occasions, as well as an ever-growing number of orchestras in the UK, Europe and Asia. Showcasing a wide-ranging and adventurous repertoire, he is consistently cited for his phenomenal technique, soulful approach and beauty of tone.

Declared "The Voice of San Diego" by mayoral proclamation, the San Diego Master Chorale (SDMC) is the region's premier choral ensemble. Established in 1961, the SDMC is the preferred choral ensemble for the San Diego Symphony and other collaborating organizations. In addition to performing regularly with these outstanding organizations, the SDMC has made a number of concert tours throughout Europe, most recently a tour of France after the 2010-2011 season.

$15-$88.

Presented by Mainly Mozart Festival