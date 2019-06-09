Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra Showcase

Led by Music Director Hernan Constantino and Associate Director Jane Frey, the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra offers outstanding music education to youth ages 3-18.

We offer six ensembles: Suzuki Strings, Beginning Strings, Intermediate Strings, Concert Band, Intermediate Orchestra, and Advanced Orchestra.

Under a strong inclusion policy that integrates young musicians of all abilities and musical backgrounds, we provide our students with solo and ensemble performance events throughout the San Diego region, as well as once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to rehearse and perform side-by-side with the finest classical musicians from our generation through the Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra.

Our high instructor-to-student ratios, welcoming community atmosphere, and robust tuition assistance program make the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra ideal for cultivating artistic growth and empowerment of young people from all backgrounds to pursue musical excellence while building crucial life skills.

Regular MMYO Saturday rehearsals are hosted by the San Diego Mesa College Music Department.

$25.

Presented by Mainly Mozart Festival