Make Cheese & Tour

Resident monger and avid home cheese maker Paul Savage will teach you how to make mozzarella, ricotta and other fresh cheeses in the state-of-the-art Studio Kitchen at Specialty Produce. You'll discover the ease and joy of making something from scratch that tastes so darn good. AND you'll even get to release your inner child and stretch some mozzarella curd, just like an Italian.

The class will begin with a tour of the largest produce warehouse in the city so you can explore the wonderful world of fruits and veggies. And yes, it's open to the public.

Enjoy oodles of samples demonstrating the many ways to use these versatile cheeses in the studio kitchen of America's finest produce company!

$50/person