Make Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese

Two of Italy's most famous fresh cheeses are ricotta & mozzarella, both of which can be made easily at home!

Come join monger & resident cheesemaker Paul Savage to learn how to make these classics. He'll teach all about the separation of curds from whey & what makes mozz stretch. Then you'll get your chance to stretch curd yourself & form balls (it's tricky). The truly adventurous can try to make burrata too! Once you see how easy & delicious it is to make fresh ricotta, you'll never buy packaged again.

And of course, you'll sample lots of goodies & complimentary glass of wine along the way & take what you make home for later.

Also enjoy a 10% discount off any in-store cheese purchases the night of the class.