Make Pizza & Drink Wine
Officine Buona Forchetta 2865 Sims Rd, San Diego, California 92106
Buona Forchetta has been recognized for making the best pizza in town. While the toppings are obviously important, the true magic is in the crust. Here's your chance to learn their secrets!
We'll be tossing the dough, blending toppings and tipping back wine during this fun and informative happy hour cooking adventure. And of course, there will be cheese, lots of cheese...
$95/person
Info
Officine Buona Forchetta 2865 Sims Rd, San Diego, California 92106 View Map
Food & Drink
Point Loma