Make Sweets with Your Sweetheart at Sweet Petite Confections

Love is in the air! Join creative chocolate shop Sweet Petite Confections on Saturday, February 11 for a chocolate-making class celebrating Valentine’s Day. Participants will create and fill fun-shaped chocolate molds with unique flavors like champagne caramel and serrano chili ganache. Then, participants will use raspberries, strawberries, candied bacon and other playful ingredients to make personalized chocolate barks. Couples, friends, individuals and parent-child teams are welcome!

Sweet Petite Confections’ Make Sweets with Your Sweetheart chocolate making class begins at 12:30 p.m. (suggested arrival by 12:15 p.m.) and is priced at $40 per adult or parent-child team (children between 5 and 12 years with one adult). Guests will leave the approximately two-hour class with about 1.5 pounds of their own custom creations. To learn more and to sign up for this and other classes and tasting events, visit www.sweetpetiteconfections.com or call (858) 688-0210.