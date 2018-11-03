Make, Take and Teach: Educator Workshop

Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

Tired of leaving a workshop with a mind full of ideas but empty-handed? The Fleet Science Center’s Make, Take and Teach workshops guide educators through a standards-aligned activity or project build that they can take back to their classrooms. Through inquiry, educators will explore ways to add to their Energy units by building and revising a wind turbine with simple motors, voltmeters and the engineering design process (EDP). Advanced registration is required.

9–11:30 a.m.

Fleet Science Center

$12

Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
Balboa Park, San Diego
