Make, Take and Teach: Educator Workshop

Tired of leaving a workshop with a mind full of ideas but empty-handed? The Fleet Science Center’s Make, Take and Teach workshops guide educators through a standards-aligned activity or project build that they can take back to their classrooms. Through inquiry, educators will explore ways to add to their Energy units by building and revising a wind turbine with simple motors, voltmeters and the engineering design process (EDP). Advanced registration is required.

9–11:30 a.m.

Fleet Science Center

$12