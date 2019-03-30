Make, Take and Teach: Smart Phone Microscope

Make, Take and Teach: Smartphone Microscope

Cost: $15

Date: March 30, 2019

Time: 9–11 a.m.

Where: Fleet Science Center

Use your smartphone in video or picture mode to capture extreme detail with this smart phone microscope stand. Workshop includes microscope stand and sample material for your first observation!.

Tired of leaving workshops with a mind full of ideas but empty hands? Make, Take and Teach workshops provide project materials that educators can take back to their classroom.