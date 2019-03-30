Make, Take and Teach: Smart Phone Microscope
Make, Take and Teach: Smartphone Microscope
Cost: $15
Date: March 30, 2019
Time: 9–11 a.m.
Where: Fleet Science Center
Use your smartphone in video or picture mode to capture extreme detail with this smart phone microscope stand. Workshop includes microscope stand and sample material for your first observation!.
Tired of leaving workshops with a mind full of ideas but empty hands? Make, Take and Teach workshops provide project materials that educators can take back to their classroom.
Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
