Makers Quarter Fancy Dinner

Join us for a night of fine food and beer! The evening will begin with live cooking demonstration from Chef Tommy Fraioli and a meet the brewer hour with our Brewmaster, Ben Shirley, atop Broadsotne Makers Quarter's roof (1601 Broadway). We'll then cross the street to the 10 Barrel Brewpub for an amazing 3-course dinner by our very own Chef Tommy teaming up with Chef Lance Felix. Each course will be paired with a beer brewed by Benny.