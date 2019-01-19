MAKING DANCE: THE FUTURE STARTS NOW

JAN 19, 2019

6:30 PM Doors Open

7:00 PM Performance

8:00 PM Post-Show Art Experience by Space 4 Art & Cocktails by Vanguard Culture

IDEA1 (Please use F Street Entrance)

895 Park Blvd.

San Diego, CA 92101

Join the San Diego Symphony, Malashock Dance Company, and Vanguard Culture on January 19th for an unforgettable evening of live-composed choreography, a post-show visual art experience curated by SPACE 4 ART, delicious craft cocktails, and more.

In this intimate event, audience members will witness what is almost always kept private – the initial creation of a new dance work. This rare peek into the creative process will illuminate how movement is created from scratch, ‘on the spot’ by the choreographer with his dancers. Experience dance in a new way when choreographer John Malashock creates new choreography set to music by San Diego Symphony "Hearing the Future" festival curator Matthew Aucoin. (This is an outdoor event, so dress for comfort!)

LOCATION:

Vanguard Culture Headquarters @IDEA1

(Please use F St. Entrance.)

895 Park Blvd,

San Diego, CA 92101

WHERE TO PARK: On most days there is plenty of street parking in this area. Pay careful attention to street signs. We are not liable for any parking violations.

The Park it on Market parking structure (614 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101) is a 9 minute walk from IDEA1.

UBER or LYFT: Don’t want to UBER/LYFT the entire distance? Park near Balboa Park and UBER/LYFT to IDEA1 (899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101).

TROLLEY: Take ORANGE or BLUE LINE to “City College Station" Trolley Stop. Walk two blocks South and make a left on F Street to Main entrance (4 minute walk) To view all of the transit stations with parking visit https://www.sdmts.com/rider-info/transit-station-parking ($2.50 each way).