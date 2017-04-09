Making Matzo Memories: Passover Stories, Songs, and Activities

Join us for a family friendly program open to anyone that would like to learn about and share Passover traditions! One of the most well-known Jewish holidays, Passover is the celebration and remembrance of freedom. Join the History Center as we explore the customs of this holiday and the Jewish community’s impact on San Diego.

The following activities are included with your museum admission:

• Tours of our exhibition Celebrate San Diego! The History & Heritage of San Diego’s Jewish Community

• Matzo-making

• Art activities

• Storytelling and songs from performer Karen Golden

An optional ticketed program is also available:

• Fused glass workshop—make a mezuzah cover or coaster with artist Ilanit Shalev ($55 per person)