http://sandiegowriter.org/making-time-for-creativity-collage-journal-reflect-with-mary-lee-moser

“You can't use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.” -Maya Angelou

Would you like to honor your creativity and imagination in more realistic, functional

ways? In this class, which is appropriate for people with any level of art and journaling

experience, the emphasis will be on learning to make time and space for creativity in our

daily lives. An additional theme will be “Working with what you already have”.

A comfortable, calm environment will be provided, beginning with a guided meditation.

Intentional creativity will be explored through making a large (12” X 18”) collage,

followed by guided journal writing. We’ll honor our imagination and inner resources

while enjoying verbal and visual self-expression in a small group of supportive people;

sharing will be encouraged but is always optional. All art supplies are provided.

In the words of Ava DuVernay, film director and screenwriter, “Creativity is an energy.

It's a precious energy, and it's something to be protected. And it can't be taken for

granted.”

Please bring to class:

1) A small image of a watch or clock (magazine clipping, photo, clip art, or sketch)

2) A notebook or journal, and a pen you love to use

Optional:

 Scissors

 A favorite quote about creativity or time

Materials fee: $5.00

Many of us have allergies and sensitivities, so it’s requested that everyone refrain from

wearing scented products to this class.