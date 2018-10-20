Making Time For Creativity: Collage, Journal, Reflect with Mary Lee Moser

The New Ink Spot NTC at Liberty Station, 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 204, San Diego, California 92106

Would you like to honor your creativity and imagination in more realistic, functional

ways? In this class, which is appropriate for people with any level of art and journaling

experience, the emphasis will be on learning to make time and space for creativity in our

daily lives. An additional theme will be “Working with what you already have”.

A comfortable, calm environment will be provided, beginning with a guided meditation.

Intentional creativity will be explored through making a large (12” X 18”) collage,

followed by guided journal writing. We’ll honor our imagination and inner resources

while enjoying verbal and visual self-expression in a small group of supportive people;

sharing will be encouraged but is always optional. All art supplies are provided.

