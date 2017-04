Malashock Dance Teen Summer Intensive Audition

The Malashock Dance Summer Intensive is a two-week workshop designed to provide a challenging experience for intermediate and advanced teens, in a professional company environment. Expert faculty will foster outstanding contemporary modern dance technique and individual growth in a supportive and positive setting.

Audition: April 22, 2017/ 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Students may send a video link to Whitney@Malashockdance.org

A limited number of merit-based scholarships are awarded each year.

Dancers must attend the audition or submit video link by April 22 nd to be considered for a scholarship.

*A video 2-4 minutes in length should showcase dance technique in a performance or class phrase. Submit video links to whitney@malashockdance.org

Teen Summer Intensive Ages 12—17

August 7 – August 19, 2017

M-F 10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m

Performance August 19, 2017

*Admission is by audition or video submission only*