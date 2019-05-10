Mama’s Day 2019 Tasting Event

Mama’s Kitchen will host its 28th annual Mama’s Day tasting on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. Mama’s Day, often touted as the original San Diego tasting event, is held the Friday evening before Mother’s Day, and features executive chefs from more than 50 restaurants offering distinctive tastes to over 600 attendees.

Proceeds from the event help raise critical funds for Mama’s Kitchen’s mission: to deliver three medically-tailored nutritional meals a day, seven days a week and free of charge to local women, men and children vulnerable to hunger due to HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses like congestive heart failure and Type II diabetes.

Guests will enjoy live music, entertainment, and fun lawn games poolside, including ping pong, corn hole and more. Those looking to walk away with more than delighted taste buds are encouraged to bid on an extensive silent auction, or buy a chance to win fabulous prizes in an opportunity drawing to help raise critical funds for those most vulnerable to hunger in San Diego County.

Making his return as this year’s culinary host is Emmy® award-winning chef and author, Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien, who will be providing a special cooking presentation for VIP guests. Zien has received 15 Emmy® awards for his work on his self-titled TV show “Sam the Cooking Guy.” He has been a long time supporter of Mama’s Kitchen and Mama’s Day. In addition, VIP guests will also have access to the Pavilion for a first look at featured restaurants, as well as a special presentation from a Mama’s Kitchen client.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.mamaskitchen.org/events/mamasday/. Early Bird available now: $50 off tickets through March 31; $100 (General); $200 (VIP)

More info and to purchase tickets: www.mamaskitchen.org