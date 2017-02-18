March in Solidarity with Immigrants, San Diego

We are calling on all people to unite and march in support of Immigrants and Refugees.

We are demanding that the republican San Diego Mayor Faulconer declares San Diego a Sanctuary City. While SD has the busiest border crossing in the world, Mayor Faulconer has taken no action to protect immigrants against Trump's policies.

11:00 Rally adjacent to Horton Plaza

11:30 Speeches adjacent to Horton Plaza

12:00 March to Federal Building

12:30 Speeches at Federal Building

1:00 March

Immigrants harvest our food, build our cities and fight in our military. They are our doctors, lawyers, scientists and executives. Immigrants are Muslim, Buddhist, Christian, Jewish, Sikh, every other faith in between, and many practice no religion at all. They are people of all skin colors and backgrounds. They are diverse. They are beautiful.

Please share this event furiously with everyone you know.