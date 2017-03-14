March Madness at Islands Restaurants

Grab a seat at your local Islands Restaurants on game day to cheer on your favorite college team and enjoy drink specials fit for a bracket champion during March Madness.

Guests can enjoy drink specials from $2.99 in the bar all day every NCAA March Madness game day , including Islands’ signature Mai Tai and Big Islands Iced Tea. Before, during or after the game, fans can take advantage of Island’s happy hour prices. Chow down on Beachside Sliders and fresh-cut Island Fries paired with a tropical drink or ice cold IPA. With plenty of appetizers and drinks under $5, these specials are guaranteed to keep hungry fans on the edge of their seats. For more information visit http://www.islandsrestaurants.com/.