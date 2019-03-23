March for Meals 5K Charity Walk to Benefit Meals on Wheels San Diego County

Join Meals on Wheels San Diego County for their annual March for Meals 5K Charity Walk presented by Barona Band of Mission Indians to help support San Diego’s homebound and isolated senior population. Proceeds from the event will help provide nutritious meals and a daily wellness check for this most vulnerable and fragile population.

Prizes will be awarded to the team and individual with the most funds raised, best costume, and most spirited team. Dogs are welcomed. Entrants may sign up online:

https://www.classy.org/event/march-for-meals-5k-charity-walk/e219373

Individual: $35 per person

Children 12 and under: FREE

Online pre-registration closes Friday, March 22 at 4:30pm. Day of registration will be available. Unable to join us on March 23rd, but still want to support a team? Make a donation on behalf of a registered team or individual! Your donation will help keep seniors safe, nourished, and socialized in their own homes.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities please contact:

Anna Leyrer

(619) 278-4041

aleyrer@meals-on-wheels.org