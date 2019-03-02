Mardi Gras Bites and Booze Tour

Don’t want to wait until Fat Tuesday to get your Mardi Gras festivities started? We have you covered!

Grab your crew and get in the Mardi Gras mood of eating, drinking, and merrymaking with the Big Easy Bites & Booze Tour! Head to the historic Gaslamp Quarter on Saturday, March 2nd, from 1pm-5pm. Take your tastebuds on a tantalizing self-guided tour filled with 20 delicious bites and 20 Mardi Gras inspired sips.

Of course, it isn’t a Mardi-party without BEADS, BEADS, and more BEADS! Collect 10 beads along your edible excursion and redeem them at check-in for exclusive VIP access to the secret Bites & Booze after party. Tickets for the pre-Fat Tuesday festivities start at just $25!

Attendees must be 21 years or older and have a valid ID to enter. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit sdmardigras.com.