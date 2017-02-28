Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil at Beerfish
Beerfish 2933 Adams Avenue Adams Avenue, San Diego, California 92116
Embrace the festive spirit of New Orleans with Beerfish’s first annual Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil! Join North Park’s casual new seafood eatery for a Louisiana-style crawfish boil throughout Tuesday, February 28. From morning till night, whether bellied up to the bar or enjoying a sunny day on patio picnic tables, feast on a traditional boil featuring fresh crawfish served at the peak of their season alongside corn, potatoes and all the traditional fixin’s – plus, wash it down with thirty craft beers on tap. $20 grants you a heart serving of this fine feast; reservations are not required. To learn more, keep an eye on www.facebook.com/beerfishsandiego or call (619) 363-2337.