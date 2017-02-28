Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil at Beerfish

Embrace the festive spirit of New Orleans with Beerfish’s first annual Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil! Join North Park’s casual new seafood eatery for a Louisiana-style crawfish boil throughout Tuesday, February 28. From morning till night, whether bellied up to the bar or enjoying a sunny day on patio picnic tables, feast on a traditional boil featuring fresh crawfish served at the peak of their season alongside corn, potatoes and all the traditional fixin’s – plus, wash it down with thirty craft beers on tap. $20 grants you a heart serving of this fine feast; reservations are not required. To learn more, keep an eye on www.facebook.com/beerfishsandiego or call (619) 363-2337.