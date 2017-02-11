Mardi Gras Run

Events include a half marathon, 10k, 5k run/walk and kid's dash. The waterfront course is flat and fast with a little incline on the 10k and half marathon course. All finishers receive a beautiful Mardi Gras theme medal. Mardi Gras costumes are encouraged. The half marathon athletes receive a technical shirt and 10k and 5k athletes receive a cotton T shirt. Overall 1, 2, 3 winners in the half marathon, 10k and 5k receive gift certificates and additional medal. Breakfast refreshments at the finish line festival. New Orleans Food Truck is on hand for additional food for purchase. Age group medals for 1, 2, 3 in half marathon, 10k and 5k. Because runners like to do good deeds, we are collecting canned goods for Mama's Kitchen and gently used clothes for the needy.