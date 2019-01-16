MARIE AND ROSETTA

By George Brant

Directed by Rob Lutfy

Jan 16 - Feb 16, 2019

Low-priced Previews Jan 16 - Jan 19, 2019

Get your front-row seat to music history in the making! Bringing fierce guitar playing and swing to gospel music, Sister Rosetta Tharpe was a legend in her time and a huge influence on Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, and Ray Charles. Marie and Rosetta chronicles her first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, as they prepare to embark on a tour that would establish them as one of the great duos in musical history. This story of letting loose, finding your voice, and freeing your soul is a soaring music-theatre experience chock full of roof-raising performances.

“Wonderful, touching, and empowering!” -The Daily Beast

Events:

DESIGNER SHOWCASE - JAN 22ND @ 6:30PM

THEATRE ON TAP - JAN 25TH @ 7:00PM

FRIDAY FORUM - JAN 25TH @ 8:00PM

WINE NIGHT - JAN 31ST @ 6:30PM

PRE SHOW STAGE CHAT - FEB 6TH @ 7:00PM

POST SHOW STAGE CHAT - FEB 8TH @ 8:00PM

PRE SHOW STAGE CHAT - FEB 13TH @ 7:00PM

POST SHOW STAGE CHAT - FEB 15TH @ 8:00PM

