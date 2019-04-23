Marilyn Chin's Poetry Reading

An internationally acclaimed poet, translator, and novelist, MARILYN CHIN makes her first return to the LAF since 2010 to read from her recently released and highly acclaimed new collection, A Portrait of the Self As Nation: New and Selected Poems (W. W. Norton, 2018). The event will conclude with opportunities for Q&A and book signings by the author. (Copies of Chin's books will be available for puchase before and after her reading.) Location of the reading: Building 60 (Griffin Gate). Look for a "special event" sign out front.

About the Author

Hong Kong born, Marilyn Chin was and raised in Portland, Oregon and is a University of Iowa MFA graduate, where she would later teach in the Iowa Writer’s Workshop. She has since co-directed the MFA Program in Creative Writing at San Diego State University.

Chin is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards for her poetry and translations, including the Arts and Letters Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the United Artist Foundation Fellowship, the Radcliffe Institute Fellowship at Harvard, the Rockefeller Foundation Fellowship at Bellagio, two National Endowment for the Arts fellowships, the PEN/Josephine Miles Award, as well as five separate Pushcart Prizes.

In addition to having authored her offbeat coming-of-age novel, Revenge of the Mooncake Vixen (W. W. Norton, 2009), Chin has published several acclaimed collections of poetry, including Rhapsody in Plain Yellow (W. W. Norton, 2002); The Phoenix Gone, The Terrace Empty (Milkweed Editions, 1994), Dwarf Bamboo (Greenfiled Review Press, 1987), and the 2015 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award winner, Hard Love Province (W.W. Norton, 2014). Her latest, A Portrait of the Self As Nation, is a "greatest hits" collection representing the span of her distinguished career as well as new works that include feminist manifestos, love lyrics, political proclamations, and rebellion. “My poems are rebellious….It’s important for poets to be rebellious. I always want to disrupt things and do my own thing. Rebellion is part of being a good artist.” Frequently included in popular literature anthologies such as The Norton Anthology of Contemporary Poetry, Chin is widely known for her critique of hyphenated cultural attributions and, in 1995, was invited by Bill Moyers to speak on identity and duality for an episode of his series, The Language of Life.

Now a professor emerita at San Diego State University, last year, in 2018, Marilyn Chin was elected to the position of Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets.