Marine Science Day 2019: Salt Water Superheroes

Marine Science Day is a free showcase of SDSU’s marine lab facility and scientific research for the San Diego community, local schools, and SDSU students. Throughout the day there will be family-friendly activities, research talks given by students and faculty, games, a marine life touch tank, SCUBA gear demonstrations, raffles, and much more! This event will increase public awareness of the exciting marine research conducted by SDSU faculty and students, and will provide public educational and outreach activities related to marine science, conservation, climate change, and local marine ecosystems.