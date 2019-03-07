Mario Torero: Artivismo Loko Exhibitiono Reception

Mario Torero: Artivismo Loko exhibition runs February 27 – March 21, 2019 Gallery located in NEW Fine Arts building next to Student Services I400 Parking in Lot 1, in front of the gallery. Mario Torero is an internationally renowned muralist and a legend of the Chicano community. This exhibition celebrates his public art and personal work. It highlights different aspects of Torero’s life work, from the 70s through the present. There is documentation of several community art projects, including videos by Horacio Jones and Christopher Oleata of the Pilgrimage to Machu Picchu. It also features collaborations with his son Pablo Acevedo and artist Berenice Badillo. During the reception there will be poetry reading by Poets without Borders.