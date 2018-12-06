"Mark Twain's A Christmas Carol" comes to the California Center for the Arts Escondido

This December, the award-winning North County Players brings "Mark Twain's A Christmas Carol" to the California Center for the Arts Escondido's Studio 1 Theatre. An exciting live theatre experience at movie theater pricing.

"Mark Twain's A Christmas Carol" recounts the classic holiday tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly businessman who is visited on Christmas eve by three spirits. Only this time it's set in the American South in the period following the Civil War and narrated 'in person' by Mark Twain.

The play conveys powerful messages about love of family, faith, and redemption that will resonate with any audience member of any age.

"Mark Twain's A Christmas Carol" will be performed over eight shows Dec 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, (7pm evening shows) and 9 and 16 (2pm matinees).

"Mark Twain's A Christmas Carol" is the perfect entertainment for families looking for a traditional holiday experience that is both unique and affordable.

Skip the CA Center for the Arts Escondido's (www.artcenter.org) $5.50 per ticket online convenience fee by purchasing tickets directly from www.northcountyplayers.org.