Marlon James

to Google Calendar - Marlon James - 2019-02-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marlon James - 2019-02-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marlon James - 2019-02-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Marlon James - 2019-02-21 19:00:00

Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace 5998 Alcala Park, USD, San Diego, California 92110

On Thursday, February 21st at 7:00pm, Warwick's and the University of San Diego will host Marlon James to discuss and sign the first book in a new trilogy, "Black Leopard, Red Wolf." James is the Man Booker Prize-winning author of "A Brief History of Seven Killings."

This is a ticketed event at the Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice Theatre. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for information or visit www.warwicks.com for tickets.

Info
Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace 5998 Alcala Park, USD, San Diego, California 92110 View Map
Books
to Google Calendar - Marlon James - 2019-02-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marlon James - 2019-02-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marlon James - 2019-02-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Marlon James - 2019-02-21 19:00:00