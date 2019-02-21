On Thursday, February 21st at 7:00pm, Warwick's and the University of San Diego will host Marlon James to discuss and sign the first book in a new trilogy, "Black Leopard, Red Wolf." James is the Man Booker Prize-winning author of "A Brief History of Seven Killings."

This is a ticketed event at the Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice Theatre. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for information or visit www.warwicks.com for tickets.