Martha Hall Kelly

Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037

Warwick's will host Martha Hall Kelly as she discusses and signs her new book, "Lost Roses." Kelly is the "New York Times" bestselling author of "Lilac Girls."

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.

Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037
