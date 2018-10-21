The JFG Martial Arts Day returns for it’s third year in a row and will be held on Sunday, October 21 from 10:30 AM - 3:30 PM!

Several local martial arts schools in San Diego will gather at JFG to demonstrate their respective arts to the general public. First-timers and enthusiasts alike have an opportunity to experience and learn about a variety of martial art disciplines in a single venue. Demonstration content includes history of each martial art, the common terminology, forms (kata), live demonstrations, and some audience participation.