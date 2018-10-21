Martial Arts Day

Japanese Friendship Garden San Diego 2215 Pan American Rd E, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101

The JFG Martial Arts Day returns for it’s third year in a row and will be held on Sunday, October 21 from 10:30 AM - 3:30 PM!

Several local martial arts schools in San Diego will gather at JFG to demonstrate their respective arts to the general public. First-timers and enthusiasts alike have an opportunity to experience and learn about a variety of martial art disciplines in a single venue. Demonstration content includes history of each martial art, the common terminology, forms (kata), live demonstrations, and some audience participation.

Japanese Friendship Garden San Diego 2215 Pan American Rd E, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101
Special Events, Sports
Balboa Park
6192322721
