Martin Lawrence Galleries Announces a Fall Auction Season Like No Other

Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG), the nation's preeminent network of fine art galleries specializing in unique paintings, drawings, sculpture and limited-edition graphics, once again celebrates Fall with a spectacular auction-showcasing the work of 40 of the world’s finest 20th and 21st-century artists from coast to coast.

Live events will be held at The Westin South Coast Plaza on Saturday, September 29th, 2018, and each of MLG’s nine galleries including La Jolla will be offering masterworks at fantastic values well below everyday retail price.

Highlights: Philippe Bertho, pigment print on canvas, Brad Faine, pigment print with diamond dust on canvas, Andy Warhol, unique trial-proof hand-signed screen-print, Erté, hand-signed serigraph

As always, each of the works will be offered in pristine condition, thanks to MLG’s careful inspection and thoughtful curation. MLG also stands behind and guarantees the authenticity of each and every artwork.

Over the years, MLG has continued to evolve its offerings, providing both first time and long-term collectors with a unique opportunity to add an eclectic blend of Impressionist, Modern, Post-War and Contemporary art to their collections.

Over the past 40 years, MLG has published fine art by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Erté, Kondakova, Bertho, Hallam and more and has worked directly with the Chagall and Frances estates to acquire significant collections of original and unique works.

In addition, MLG has loaned over 200 masterpieces to 30+ world famous museums and public institutions around the globe. Most recently this includes two KourPour paintings to the Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum's Decoration Never Dies Anyway, David Hockney's Outpost Drive to the acclaimed retrospective of Hockney's work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Magritte's La decouverte de feu to Musée Magritte's Magritte-Broodthaers & Contemporary Art.

Martin Lawrence Galleries Fall Auction is a fantastic opportunity to acquire from an unprecedented collection of fine art. Iconic Haring, signature Warhol, sensual Picasso, romantic Chagall and bronze sculptures by the elegant and legendary Erté; otherworldly landscapes from Kerry Hallam, contemporary works by the visual raconteur Robert Deyber, complex Takashi Murakami and the clear aesthetic sense of Mark Kostabi and so much more. A rare and exciting look at the evocative range of works by these masters is only a glimpse into their aesthetic.

Collectors are encouraged to inquire early as these items move fast due to their competitive prices and limited edition. Contact a Martin Lawrence Gallery consultant by phone or email. View the complete auction online at https://www.martinlawrence.com

To reserve your place at the Costa Mesa Auction please, RSVP (949) 759-0134 or stop by MLG's, La Jolla Gallery located at 1111 Prospect Street, La Jolla by the Sea, (858) 551-1122

The Westin South Coast Plaza + Terrace Pavilion + 686 Anton Boulevard

Since 1975, Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG), headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut with nine galleries nationwide including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, New Orleans, San Francisco, Costa Mesa, La Jolla, Maui and online at martinlawrence.com, has assisted and advised collectors in acquiring fine art. (MLG), with its unparalleled collection of treasures, specializes in unique paintings and limited-edition graphics and sculpture by Warhol, Haring, Murakami, Chagall, Picasso, and Erté. Over the last 15 years, it has lent nearly 250 artworks by 16 different artists to 32 museums around the world, and proudly publishes works by artists including Kondakova, Hallam, Bertho, Fressinier, Lalonde, and Deyber. For more information visit www.martinlawrence.com.

Follow Martin Lawrence Galleries on Twitter (@TwitterMLG), Facebook (@martinlawrencegalleries) and Instagram (@martinlawrencegalleries).