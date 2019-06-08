Takashi Murakami: an Electric Exhibition

The live event honoring one of the world's most famous contemporary artists opens with a gallery reception on Saturday, June 8th from 6–8 PM, and features the artist’s signature FLOWER works.

Takashi Murakami, known to many around the world as Japan’s Andy Warhol, ensures that each of his magnificent works of art reflects his craft and insightful engagement with popular culture, folklore and pop art style, all mixed with traditional Japanese culture. One of today's most imaginative artists, Murakami is universally recognized for both his fine art and commercial output - including collaborations with hip-hop stars Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, as well as designs for the fashion and beauty industry with Louis Vuitton, Issey Miyake, and Shu Uemura.

MLG's Electric Exhibition to be held in the South Coast Plaza Center at 3333 Bear Street, Costa Mesa, CA will showcase Murakami's colorful paintings and graphics which reveal the consistent, universal themes that have guided the artist's work.

Murakami, born and raised in Tokyo, Japan, was influenced by animated films (anime), comic books (manga), and global branding, and creates and adapts his recognizable characters into a style that he has dubbed “Superflat”-a tribute to the two-dimension style of classic Japanese cartoons. The theory posits that there is a legacy of flat, 2-dimensional imagery from Japanese Art history in manga and anime.

"I am not a political artist; my target is children, I found my market, my sweet spot, Okay, this is my zone – for the kids"-, Takashi Murakami.

Takashi Murakami attended the Tokyo University of Arts where he acquired the drafting skills necessary to become an animator but eventually majored in Nihonga, the 'traditional style of Japanese painting that incorporates conventional artistic conventions, techniques, and subjects. In 1994, Murakami received a fellowship from the Asian Cultural Council and spent a year in the PS1 International Studio Program in New York City. During his stay, he was exposed to and highly inspired by Western contemporary artists and the art movement of Simulationism, which engages in a play of relationships between cells, icons and the increasing geometricization of the social space in the world in which we live.

Murakami works have been exhibited in over 82 museums around the globe including the Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo, Japan Society, New York, Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, CA, Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn, New York, Palace

Opening Reception, Saturday, June 8th from 6–8 PM

3333 Bear Street

