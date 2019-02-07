Mass Appeal Starting 5 Tour

House of Blues 1055 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101

Mass Appeal presents the groundbreaking STARTING 5 North American Tour showcasing the latest and greatest from Mass Appeal Records' roster of next-gen hip-hop stars. These four emerging artists: Stro, Ezri, Cantrell & 070 PHI and seasoned headliner Fashawn each represent their own unique sounds making the STARTING 5 North American Tour an experience that fans truly don't want to miss.

House of Blues 1055 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
619-299-2583
