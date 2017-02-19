Master Composter Course - unincorporated San Diego County - 5 Week Course

Become a Master Composter!

Minimize your carbon footprint by keeping food and yard waste out of the landfill, helping reduce harmful methane gas emissions.

Use this "waste" to create a nutrient rich amendment for your garden. Compost use reduces the need for synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

Reduce water use and increase water retention. Compost increases your soil's water holding capacity by up to 7 times and retains water for up to 7 days.

Work with a team to build, maintain and troubleshoot a traditional compost pile. Course will also cover composting with worms (vermicomposting) and compost fermentation (Bokashi).

The five-week Master Composter course provides training in the art and science of composting. Course includes lectures, demonstrations, and a field trip. Master Composter certification requires attendance at 4 out of 5 classes, as well as 30 volunteer hours of related community service.

Week 1 Sunday, February 19th 10 AM - 12:30 PM

Week 2 Sunday, February 26th 10 AM - 12:30 PM

Week 3 Sunday, March 5th 10 AM - 12:30 PM

(Please note there is no class the week of March 12th)

Week 4 Sunday, March 19th 10 AM - 12:30 PM

Week 5 Sunday March 26th 10 AM - 12:30 PM

Course Fee: $25*. Residents in unincorporated San Diego County receive preferential registration. Registration will be open to non-residents 1 to 2 weeks before the start of the course.

*If the fee presents a financial hardship, please contact Diane Hazard at diane@solanacenter.org to apply for a scholarship.