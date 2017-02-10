Masters Kitchen and Cocktail Valentine's Day Dinner Feb. 10 - 14

Why make it a day, when it could be a week? Masters Kitchen and Cocktail is celebrating Valentine’s Day from February 10 - 14 with drink and dinner specials. So, grab your lovebird, your best friend or your neighbor and head to the Oceanside eatery to celebrate over delicious food and elegant drinks.

Executive Chef Josh Richardi has created a delicious dinner special sure to make you fall in love, and it won’t break the bank. Details below.

Dinner special: Pan roasted Scottish salmon, organic kale, ginger-kissed spaghetti squash and baby vegetables with blood orange gastrique. $25

Drink specials:

Designed for Her but strong enough for Him

Bourbon, Italian Aperitivo, Ginger, Fresh Lime, Bubbles $10

Designed for Him but elegant enough for Her

Bourbon, Apple Brandy, Peychaud's Bitters, Orange Swath $10

Designed for an everlasting relationship

Bottle of Italian Prosecco served with a side of house made Rhubarb liqueur $40

When: February 10th - 14th after 5 p.m.

Where: 208 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054

For reservations or more information, visit www.mastersoceanside.com/ or call (760)231-6278.