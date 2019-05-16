Masters Kitchen and Cocktail Ketel One Botanicals Dinner
Masters Kitchen and Cocktail, 208 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside, is hosting a Ketel One Botanicals Dinner on Thursday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The four-course dinner will have a set menu (below) and each course is paired with Ketel One’s original signature cocktails, selected to complement the flavor of the given dish. The dinner will feature food from Executive Chef André Clark.
Reservations are required. To make a reservation, call 760 231 6278 or email lynell@mastersoceanside.com.
When: Thursday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: 208 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054
Cost: $65 dollars per person plus service and tax
Ketel One Botanicals Dinner:
Crostini
crostini, humboldt fog blue cheese, chantrelle mushroom, prosciutto
Paired with classic Ketel One martini - Ketel One Original
garlic stuffed olives
Watermelon Salad
watermelon, cucumber, jalapeno, feta, mint, cilantro
Paired with Spa Day cocktail - Ketel One cucumber & mint, Fresh lime and Coconut Water
Pacifico Striped Bass
hazelnut crusted, blueberry coulis, basil
Paired with The Peach Tea - Ketel One peach & orange blossom tea infused honey
syrup, peach juice and fresh lemon
Herbed Bread Pudding
herb bread pudding, pomegranate creme anglaise
Paired with The Ketel Krush - Ketel One grapefruit & Rose, Fresh grapefruit, Fresh
lemon, Passionfruit vanilla syrup, Coconut water and Rose Float