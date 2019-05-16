Masters Kitchen and Cocktail Ketel One Botanicals Dinner

Masters Kitchen and Cocktail, 208 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside, is hosting a Ketel One Botanicals Dinner on Thursday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The four-course dinner will have a set menu (below) and each course is paired with Ketel One’s original signature cocktails, selected to complement the flavor of the given dish. The dinner will feature food from Executive Chef André Clark.

Reservations are required. To make a reservation, call 760 231 6278 or email lynell@mastersoceanside.com.

When: Thursday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: 208 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054

Cost: $65 dollars per person plus service and tax

Ketel One Botanicals Dinner:

Crostini

crostini, humboldt fog blue cheese, chantrelle mushroom, prosciutto

Paired with classic Ketel One martini - Ketel One Original

garlic stuffed olives

Watermelon Salad

watermelon, cucumber, jalapeno, feta, mint, cilantro

Paired with Spa Day cocktail - Ketel One cucumber & mint, Fresh lime and Coconut Water

Pacifico Striped Bass

hazelnut crusted, blueberry coulis, basil

Paired with The Peach Tea - Ketel One peach & orange blossom tea infused honey

syrup, peach juice and fresh lemon

Herbed Bread Pudding

herb bread pudding, pomegranate creme anglaise

Paired with The Ketel Krush - Ketel One grapefruit & Rose, Fresh grapefruit, Fresh

lemon, Passionfruit vanilla syrup, Coconut water and Rose Float