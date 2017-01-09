Private investigator Rick Cahill is in trouble!

This time real serious trouble! The La Jolla Chief of Police wants him behind bars, accused of killing a missing person. No body had been found, but there is evidence piling up and it all points to Rick. The bank wants his house, his client’s motives are sketchy, people want him dead! He is in Big Trouble. “DARK FISSURES” is a roller coaster ride through the streets of San Diego.

Local author Matt Coyle has written another meticulously plotted detective novel with fast and continuous action. His prior novels in the Rick Cahill crime series are “Yesterday’s Echo” and “Night Tremors”. Bay Books hosted Matt Coyle at a book signing for his first novel and it was very well received. Since then, 2013, Matt is the winner of the Anthony Award, the Benjamin Franklin Silver Award and the San Diego Book Award.

Refreshments, snacks and wine will be provided. Join us for this wonderful event.