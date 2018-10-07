Concerts at The Centre Presents: The Mattson 2

October 7th, 2018

Doors open at 6pm.

Show starts at 7pm.

Tickets Starting at $30

*Tickets, if available, purchased the day of the show are an additional $5 each.

The Centre's Moonlight Veranda lights up with our annual concert series. Grab dinner and drinks before the show from Vintana Wine + Dine or bring a group and rent out a private cabana to dine during the show.

Brothers Jared and Jonathan Mattson of The Mattson 2 channel their own unique telepathy as identical twins to continually transcend jazz music. With eclectic influences and a strong passion for musical evolution, they daringly combine elements of surf rock, jazz and psychedelic rock to push genres and listeners to new limits. In fact, if you could soundtrack the jangle of the sea and the jazz of the surf, The Mattson 2 would be the composers. The identical twin guitar and drums duo are truly a marvel of jazz-rock orchestration and arrangement.

The twin’s deep telepathic kinship navigates colorful forms of beautiful weirdness and exotic landscapes of layered improvisation, transcending the concept of modern musical performance. The classically trained and graduate-degreed musicians tour relentlessly around the world and have collaborated/shared the stage with Chaz Bundick, Toro Y Moi, Badbadnotgood, Ray Barbee, Tommy Guerrero, Cornelius, and Money Mark.